PENG Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $462,671.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007372 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 139.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.24 or 0.00597622 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026745 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002248 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG (CRYPTO:PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,486,485,334 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,016,971 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

