PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Buys 94,106 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

PFSI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,124. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

