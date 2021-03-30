PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after buying an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,072,368 shares of company stock worth $66,879,332 and sold 253,450 shares worth $15,749,281. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

