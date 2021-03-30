Penta Trading Up 259.4% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 259.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $70.53 million and approximately $345,890.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,945.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.