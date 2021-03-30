pEOS Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $26.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00227351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.00893116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

