PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $113,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.08 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.