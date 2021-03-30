Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Perficient stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

