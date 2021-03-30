Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho.

