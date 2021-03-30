Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Stock Position Lifted by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,506 shares during the period. Perspecta comprises 4.9% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.76% of Perspecta worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after buying an additional 360,839 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

PRSP stock remained flat at $$29.00 during trading on Tuesday. 7,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

