Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 6th

Petra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 6th. Petra Acquisition had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Petra Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13. Petra Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,185,000.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

