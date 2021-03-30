PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,566 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.71% of PGT Innovations worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 642,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 304,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

