Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $69,812.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00058055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00258531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.62 or 0.00928643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00075986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 44,784,426 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.