Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $334,034.13 and approximately $3,090.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 1,456.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.00367957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.49 or 0.05408310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.