Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,041 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $152,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.79. 62,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,748. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

