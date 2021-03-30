Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 288,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

PM opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

