Phoenix Global (PHB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.65 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $82.62 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,195.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005683 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

