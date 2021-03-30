Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PNXGF stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

