Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

