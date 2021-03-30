Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.52 or 0.99891680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00306098 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.40 or 0.00364241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00672488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00104275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,262,900 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

