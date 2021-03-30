Phoneum Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $331,450.05 and approximately $10,196.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,742.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.19 or 0.00635530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,883,647 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

