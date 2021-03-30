Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Tops $24,235.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Phore has a market cap of $12.28 million and $24,235.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024491 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,651,894 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

