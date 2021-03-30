Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 255.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,592,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 968,987 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,166,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 533,965 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,345,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 857,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

