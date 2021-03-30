Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $71,941.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008114 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00408928 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00149414 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

