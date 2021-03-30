Pillar Market Cap Hits $10.31 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $146,207.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,873.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.44 or 0.00632209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.