Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,193.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $32,193.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.00369836 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00029985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.70 or 0.05212979 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,520,416 coins and its circulating supply is 426,259,980 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

