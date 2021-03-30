Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.54 million and $32,193.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.00369836 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00029985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.70 or 0.05212979 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,520,416 coins and its circulating supply is 426,259,980 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.