Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,204 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,501.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

PINS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. 215,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,048,994. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

