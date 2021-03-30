Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

NYSE PINS opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,204 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,501.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

