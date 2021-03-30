Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.