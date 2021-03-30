Piper Sandler Comments on 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.71.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.