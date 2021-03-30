Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

