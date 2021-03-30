Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

FISI opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 601.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

