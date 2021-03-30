Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $57.27 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $57.27 million and approximately $132,128.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00257674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00064175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00087545 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

