PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.58 million and $8,062.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,561,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

