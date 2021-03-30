Pivot Token (PVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00638578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.