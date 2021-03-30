Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in March

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pivotal Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Pivotal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Get Pivotal Therapeutics alerts:

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile

Pivotal Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the optimization of Omega-3 therapy for cardiovascular disease and overall health. Its products include Benefishial, Omazen, and Vascazen. The company was founded by Eugene Bortoluzzi, Rachelle MacSweeney, and George Jackowski on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.