PIVX Price Up 35% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $102.77 million and $4.27 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

