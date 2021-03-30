PIXEL (PXL) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $98.92 million and $66.20 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,177.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.88 or 0.00900485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.85 or 0.00357994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053536 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

