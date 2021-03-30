Pizza 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,862.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Pizza has a market cap of $2.90 million and $16,862.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can currently be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001415 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00145190 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

