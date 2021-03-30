Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after buying an additional 419,305 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 29,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

