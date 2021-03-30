Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

