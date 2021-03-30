PlayGame Price Up 116.1% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 119.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 116.1% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $800,088.40 and $212,412.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,928.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

