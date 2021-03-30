Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 183,124 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $39.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

