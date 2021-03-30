Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up 3.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 169.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,708,492. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.