Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.51. Approximately 1,019,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,708,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

