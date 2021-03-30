Pluton (PLU) Hits Market Cap of $8.74 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $10.26 or 0.00017405 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $879,354.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pluton has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00046933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,000.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.