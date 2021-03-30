Pmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0229

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00264739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.52 or 0.00926915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00077328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00033022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

