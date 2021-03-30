Po.et Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $54,703.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 324.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.67 or 0.00634588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Po.et

POE is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars.

