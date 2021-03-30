POA Price Up 35.6% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. POA has a total market capitalization of $34.69 million and $3.27 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,050,580 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
