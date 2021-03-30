POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on PORBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

